MOSTA 4

Failla 52 pen.

Okoh 84, 90

Legault 90+

PIETÁ HOTSPURS 0

MOSTA

I. Akpan-6.5, R. Briffa-5 (88 W. Legault), C. Ememe-6 (84 M. Okoh), C. Failla-6, K. Yamazaki-6.5 (59 L. Tenebe-6), B. Diarra-7, J. Akrong-6, J. Vassallo-6, Z. Brincat-5.5 (83 D. Bonnici), R. Ekani-6, F. Dore-6 (88 N. Agius)

PIETÁ HOTSPURS

R. Cini-5, C. Bangura-4, T. Abraham-6, D. Zerafa-6, J. Ghio-5 (61 T. Yamaguchi-6), T. Agius-6 (79 S. Okoh), A. Hovhannisyan-6, K. Leonardi-5 (79 D. Schembri Wismayer), M. Rodrigues-6, Z. Leonardi-5, G. Ogungbe-5.

Referee: Ezekiel Barbara

Yellow card : Agius, Zerafa, Bangura, Schembri Wismayer.

BOV player of the match: Clayton Failla (Mosta).

Substitute Michael Chidera Okoh struck twice in the second half as Mosta gave a huge boost to their European aspirations with an emphatic 4-0 win over strugglers Pietá Hotspurs.

The Nigerian striker was introduced six minutes from time and went on to seal the win for his side.

For Pietá losing by a four-goal margin can only be deemed as a disappointing result as the final scoreline was a touch too harsh on Rodney Bugeja’s team.

