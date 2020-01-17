A self-confessed thief who robbed a 71-year-old woman in a Birkirkara subway was placed under probation after saying that he was “very sorry” for what he had done.

Gareth Chlach, a 21-year-old from Cospicua, was escorted to court under arrest on Friday, charged with the aggravated theft which took place a fortnight ago. He was further charged with breaching a conditional discharge as well as relapsing.

Inspectors Fabian Fleri and Lydon Zammit explained how the thief had been identified from CCTV footage following the January 3 theft wherein the elderly pedestrian was robbed of her wallet.

The suspect, a plasterer with “social problems,” had been taken in for questioning, admitting to his wrongdoing and cooperating in the investigations.

The man pleaded guilty at the arraignment, his lawyer, George Anton Buttigieg, explaining that “he acknowledged his wrong and was very sorry”.

Both prosecution and defence agreed that the accused “needed help”.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the court, presided over by magistrate Nadine Lia, declared the accused guilty upon his own admission, placed him under a three-year probation order, warning him of the serious consequences of breaching that order.

He was further placed under a one-year treatment order. The court also issued a three-year protection order in favour of the victim.