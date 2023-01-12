Twelve-year-old Ella Fenech Attard, one of Malta’s most promising swimmers, made Malta proud during the 30th edition of the “International Dresdner Schwimmfest”, which was held in Dresden last month.

At this swimming competition, which hosted over 750 international participants, Fenech Attard secured the gold medal and broke the national age record in the 200m freestyle when clocking a time of 2:18.09.

Francesca Falzon held the previous record of 2:19.29 since December 2013.

In the 200m butterfly, Fenech Attard reduced her own age group mark by nearly three seconds to take the silver medal.

Her third age group record was registered in the 400m Individual Medley when she lowered her time by over three seconds and claimed bronze.

