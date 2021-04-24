“Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and, most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do.”

Reading this quote, you may not attribute it to one of the most successful footballers in the world but, yes, this is Pelé. Nothing comes on a silver plate, nothing. Professionals strive for success as they put in effort and, on too many occasions, they work harder than anyone can imagine, only because they believe in what they do and the results they yearn for.

These last few weeks, COVID-19 has pushed educators to show what their true potential is. Their cri­tics, who are constantly pointing fingers at them for not doing enough, have been proved wrong. Unfortunately, teachers are rarely considered to be professionals and this has hindered their potential and demotivated them for too many years. Sadly, as a nation we tend to underestimate educators’ professionalism. Yet, a short stint of online teaching proved how educators should never be underestimated.

So, looking back at the recent online teaching experience, everyone can appreciate that, despite the odds, educators rose to the occasion and showed true professionalism. Any parents who followed their child’s online classes would definitely appreciate the sheer dedication and effort to teach in such a different and difficult scenario.

It was indeed a chance for teachers to shine in a very difficult situation, where education has been continuously undermined given the lack of ministerial direction and vision. Education Minister Justyne Caruana seemed to be more interested in dishing out a generous contract to a close friend than the future of our children. It is outrageous and shocking to learn that a specifically set-up think-tank to prepare a way forward for education way back in March 2020 did not come up with any recommendations.

The difficulties educators face have certainly increased in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Working conditions, which many of us take for granted, have drastically changed for educators and, yet, they marched on. It is hard enough to teach in a classroom in the middle of a pandemic, let alone reaching each and every student online. It truly takes perseverance and strong will.

Many students, among them those with learning difficulties, have been left behind

The pandemic is nobody’s fault but it is clear that the public has not been impressed by the government’s handling of the situation. Robert Abela’s false sense of hope and irresponsible declarations and decision making led to an unprecedented number of COVID-19 cases over and over again.

From an educational point of view, we would have never expected the government to stumble after what we went through last year. During the summer period, unions and the opposition put forward their ideas on many occasions as we already had a good idea what we were to expect and, still, we are still making the same mistakes, not involving the unions, health professionals and parents, to identify solutions for a number of challenges.

Recently, the MUT complained that the government decided a way forward when discussions between the minister and themselves had not yet been concluded. Instead, the government listened to no one, discussed with no one and took decisions based on surveys and the popular trend at the time.

Some tend to think educators prefer working remotely, drifting away from their class. What many are failing to see are the huge sacrifices and difficulties that come with all of this, the work-related stress, the increase in work and the extra push needed to ensure as much as possible that no one is left behind.

Unfortunately, despite the successful attendances recorded, many students, among them those with learning difficulties, have been left behind.

Schools have reopened now and we feel it is important to thank all the educators out there and wish them all the best for the remaining few weeks. This has been, for most, the hardest scholastic year ever. Their success is certainly not an accident.

Ivan Castillo and Justin Schembri are Nationalist Party candidates.