In the closing weeks of 2023, APS Bank celebrated the successful delivery of various CSR projects it has supported. These endeavours reflect the bank's dedication to promoting cultural enrichment and lifelong learning.

Some noteworthy projects included: ‘The Annual Master in Accountancy Conference’, organised by final-year students from the University of Malta, at the Hilton; Sheepsbodies, a public art exhibition with mixed-media artworks, by Matthew F. Cassar in collaboration with Lara Calleja, showcased at Spazju Kreattiv’s Space C, in Valletta; and the inauguration of the restored painting of the Crucifixion with Sant Agnese and Sant Andrea Corsini, at the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, in Valletta.

Mass was also held to celebrate and bless the recently restored and installed pipe organ, acquired by Christ the King Parish Church, in Paola, while a large digital screen, on the façade of the Millenium Chapel in Paceville, was inaugurated by H.E. Ambassador of the Holy See, Apostolic Nuncio, Archbishop Savio Hon Tai-Fai. The screen shares positive messages to the whole community.

Jeremy Vassallo, CSR Manager at APS Bank, expressed pride in the bank's contribution to these projects. "Supporting initiatives that promote and safeguard culture and heritage, and foster lifelong learning, aligns with our commitment to making a positive impact within our community, he said.