HSBC Bank Malta plc celebrated the conclusion of another successful summer internship programme. The programme took place as part of HSBC’s Future Skills strategy which aims to train the next generation of leaders. Interns from JAYE Malta Foundation and Mcast spent this summer learning about the functions at the bank’s retail and commercial businesses, customer service operations, accounting, communications, business technology services, marketing, human resources, and other areas.

To maximise their experience during their internship, the bank organised a number of meetings for them with senior leadership in addition to a dedicated mentor to support them on a daily basis. These meetings were set up to enhance their careers and develop their skills at HSBC. This time round, the bank also set up a three-month objectives plan on its HR system.

One of the most interesting meetings for the students – all of them millennials – was the last session when they got to meet employees who have been at the bank for more than 40 years.

“We are incredibly happy with the work of our talented interns and dedicated employees this summer,” said HSBC Malta head of HR Caroline Buhagiar Klass.

“Our 22 interns came from diverse backgrounds, but all shared a passion for the constructive impact of banking on social and personal prosperity. We hope we have instilled in them an expanded world view and a willingness to contribute positively to the society in which they will be active citizens in the coming future.”

Future Skills is a key part of HSBC’s updated sustainability strategy. Globally, HSBC Group is committing to help one million people develop employment-related skills through focusing $80 million in funding as well as another one million people to increase their level of financial capability via $35 million in projects by 2020.