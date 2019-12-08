For this year’s open weekend at the Fapi showroom, esteemed clients were invited to attend a three-day shopping spree, where they enjoyed heavily discounted prices on SsangYong vehicles as well as motorcycle brands Harley-Davidson, KTM and Husqvarna.

For Fapi, the main objective for the open weekend, was centred on creating an opportunity for their clients to purchase much-desired merchandise, accessories, vehicles and parts at a very affordable and good prices. This event has served well as an opportunity to meet new customers who were introduced and familiarised with the represented international brands.

Management taking charge of the open weekend offered clients discount rates ranging from 25 per cent to 50 per cent on all merchandise, parts and accessories of the motorcycle brands Harley-Davidson, KTM and Husqvarna. This offer was further extended to provide a discount to clients looking to purchase motorcycles and SsangYong vehicles.

Fapi Motors are always finding new and exciting ways of giving something back to their customers. Representatives of the global brands are continuously speaking to clients about the incredible range of motorcycles they have on offer, encouraging the public to get up close and personal, view the vehicles at first hand where they may appreciate the elegant designs and capable models.

With the Fapi team proudly stating that the open weekend was very successful and exceeding last year’s sales, the Black Friday open weekend promises to remain an exciting annual date on the calendars of both the team and their clients.

For more information about Fapi Motors, call (+356) 7900 1019, send an e-mail to info@FapiMotors.com, or visit the showroom at Focus Building, Mdina Road, Attard, ATD 9037. Fapi Motors are mobility business units within Famalco|Building Businesses.