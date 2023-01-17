The Maltese Olympic Committee launched the Schools Olympic Project in the latter weeks of 2022 as part of its efforts to promote the Olympic philosophy and the take-up and practice of as many sports disciplines on a national basis, as possible.

Initiated through a collaboration between the Maltese Olympic Committee, SportMalta, the Institute for Physical Education and Sport, the relative Association and Federation representing the Sports discipline, and the Ministry for Education and Sport via the Schools’ Senior Management Team, the project aimed to target grassroots level and local schools whereby middle and secondary schools were invited to participate in Intra-Schools Competitions, Tournaments & Festivals.

These tournaments had been temporarily halted during the pandemic and the idea to revive this initiative was tied to the efforts the MOC was developing to start creating hype towards the 2023 Games of the Small States of Europe in Malta in June, even though not all sports falling under this project would be included in the GSSE programme.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...