A successor to Boris Johnson as leader of the British Conservative Party will be announced on September 5, the party's top 1922 Committee announced on Monday.

The new leader will also take over as prime minister.

Johnson announced his resignation last week, having been forced out by MPs who complained that he lacked integrity.

A dozen Conservative MPs have so far said they will contest the leadership election.

Nominations open and close on Tuesday with the first voting, among MPs on Wednesday and Thursday and on successive days to whittle the list down to just two. followed by voting among the party membership.