The number of domestic violence reports has surged after weeks of people being urged to stay indoors.

Nine risk assessments were carried out in a single day on Sunday following reports to the police of domestic abuse.

The sudden spike followed a drop of around a third in the first few weeks of the coronavirus shutdown.

The state’s social services agency, the Foundation for Social Welfare Services, believes the initial decline in reports could have been because victims were adapting to violent partners being home more often.

According to data provided by the foundation, an average of 25 risk assessments were carried out every week in the first 11 weeks of this year. A risk assessment is carried out by a social worker to gauge the severity of the case after a report is filed at the police station.

Number of risk assessment between December 31 and April 4. Data provided by the Foundation for Social Welfare Services.

The number of assessments remained high - ranging in the 20s and 30s from mid-February until mid-March.

But in the weeks following the shutdown, the number of assessments dropped to between seven and 12.

The number of assessments has since spiked, this week in particular. A spokeswoman for the foundation said nine risk assessments were carried out on Sunday.

The foundation had sought to pass on the message that help was still available despite the shutdown.

“There might have been a time of uncertainty where people were still adapting to having the alleged perpetrator more at home. The reality of changing lifestyles and routines might have featured in as well,” the spokesperson said.

“However, as stresses and anxiety kick in, so does the cycle of abuse. Here we are already experiencing, once more, high numbers of reported cases.”

Whenever a victim contacts the police, action is taken and risk assessments are carried out, the spokesperson said.