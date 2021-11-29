Form 5 biology students attending the Gozo seminary recently held an interesting fieldwork exercise at Dwejra – an important site known for its geological, palaeontological, ecological and landscape value.

The natural environment at the Dwejra area is iconic and the wealth of flora, fauna and ecological features found in this area are unique and of extraordinary biological importance and heritage value.

The students, led by biology teacher Joseph Louis Xiberras, Marvic Refalo of Eco Skola, Isabelle Cutajar Vella and Joseph Cassar, were divided into four groups covering different areas of study.

One of the main aims of the fieldwork was to observe the unique flora found at Dwejra.

The area near the tower is called xagħri and the flora found included sagħtar, għansar, xewk abjad, tulliera ta’ Malta, karrotta selvaġġa, xorbebb, spragg xewki and Maltese salt trees.

The students also observed other types of flora and fauna such as the sempreviva ta’ Għawdex (Maltese everlasting – Helichrysum melitense) which is unique to this area, zigland t’Għawdex, Maltese sea chamomile, karlina, kappar, denb il-fenek and ġiżi ta’ Malta.

Lizards, ants, beetles, snails and birds were among the fauna observed by the students. As they visited a freshwater pool, known as il-qattara, more flora and fauna were observed. The pool is fed by a trickling spring seeping from the walls.

The last stop was Fuq it-tieqa and Fuq il-Qawra where many endemic plants were observed, such as the salt trees and everlasting plants.

At the end of the study tour, the students had to discuss the human impact on this area.

They noted that Dwejra is extremely fragile to the interference of human impact, ranging from buildings, car parks, shops and quarries to tourist visits.