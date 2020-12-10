Sue Abela and Mathew Magro, of Team BOV Asset Management, clinched the Doubles League title on Wednesday night with an 8-0 victory over Team Lacoste.

The newly-crowned champions won the remaining two points needed to seal their victory in the first game of the match against Lacoste 421-364. This is their first double leagues title after finishing third in last year’s league

“Wow winner, it’s unbelievable when you see the scores of all the teams,” Abela said.

“Big thanks to Matthew that started the season with a bang rolling a perfect game, had some great games and high series throughout the season to keep us at the top. I just kept him calm and focused.

“In the end we were better and luckily, we won the last needed two points in the first game.”

Magro paid tribute to Abela for her part in the tough and rewarding competition at the Eden Superbowl.

“She doesn’t show it outwardly, but she’s incredibly competitive,” he said.

“She is my coach and mentor. It is great playing with her.”

The overall season highs of the league were the following:

In the men section High Game scratch went to Matthew Magro with a perfect 300 game, High Series Scratch went to Mark Spiteri with a 790 series.

In the Ladies section, High Game Scratch went to Sue Abela with a 279 game. Abela also took the High Series Scratch with a 727 series.

The CISK Lager Doubles League will start its new season in mid-2021.