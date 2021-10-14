Sue Abela and Cynthia Frendo Duca won silver in the female doubles team event at the Mediterranean Bowling Championships being held in France, to give Team Malta its first medal at this year’s competition.

Abela and Frendo Duca’s podium finish extends Malta’s great tradition in the prestigious competition.

The Maltese duo each had a great set of six games to edge out the French team by just two pins (2443 vs 2441), and trailed the Italian team of Roberta Farina and Melania Rossi by a mere 13 pins at the end of what was a high scoring and exciting competition till the very last shot.

With this performance, Abela is now in second place overall in the ladies all events till now with a 205 average, while Frendo Duca is also in 11th place with over 190 average.

