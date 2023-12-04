Sue Abela added another prestigious title to her distinguished CV when she placed first in the Belgium Senior Open and Malta’s leading bowler dedicated the honour to former Malta champion Doris Camilleri who died last month.

Abela produced a very strong performance at the Bowling Les Allies in Mouscron, Belgium, to further underline her status as Malta’s leading tenpin bowler.

Contacted by the Times of Malta, Abela said that her main goal in Belgium was to try and get the best possible result to dedicate to her long-time friend Camilleri.

“My main objective in this tournament was to dedicate my performance to Doris who was not only a long-time friend but also the reason why I practised the sport,” Abela told the Times of Malta.

