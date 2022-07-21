Sue Abela and Kenneth Arpa were crowned BOV National Bowling Champions 2022.

The BOV National Championships were played over the weekend on a new and more challenging format, whereby three separate eight-game blocks were played on each day of the competition, with each having a unique, new and challenging oil pattern.

Players were barred from trying out any of these new patterns before the tournament.

Arpa and Abela led their respective categories from start to finish – going top after Day 1 and finishing in first place with a comfortable lead over the rest of their competitors by the end.

Arpa secured his fourth National Championship in dominant fashion – finishing with a lead of 256 pins over the runner-up Nicholas Muscat.

