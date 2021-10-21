The Malta Tenpin Bowling Association is heading to Crete to take part in the European Tenpin Bowling Championships that will be held in Chania.

The Malta contingent is led by MTBA president Paul Baldacchino and national coach Rick Vogelsang. The team is formed by national champions Sue Abela and Mauro Anastasi.

There is great expectations and excitement among the participating bowlers as the European Championships are the first major tournament to held since the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.

