The BOV National Seniors Championship, for players 50 years and up, was held recently at the Eden Superbowl, and saw Sue Abela and Paul Gray retain the titles they won last year.

As expected, Abela dominated the ladies’ group, never being in any danger of losing her grip on this title.

In fact, she finished over 500 pins ahead of second-placed Liliana Spiteri.

After a poor start, Marthese Cossai clawed some pins back on Spiteri, but did not manage to recover the gap and had to settle for third place, just under 100 pins behind Spiteri.

The men’s section was as expected, hotly contested.

