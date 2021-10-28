Malta bowling champion Sue Abela has reached the singles finals at the European Championship of Champions that is currently being played in Chania, Crete.

The veteran bowler played a very strong set of eight games to build on a good performance in the first eight to end her commitments in fifth place with a total score of 1,583 pins and for a 202.8 average.

Mika Guldbaek, of Denmark, is leading the way with 1,7758, just ahead of Nicole Sanders, of the Netherlands, who scored 1,703, and Sweden’s Victoria Johansson who compiled 1,683.

