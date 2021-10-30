Malta bowling champion Sue Abela will be bidding for a medal at the European Championship of Champions after reaching the Top 8 in Chania, Crete on Saturday.

Earlier this week, the veteran bowler reached the finals stage when she compiled an overall score of 1,583 to book her place in Saturday’s finals competition when placing in fifth place.

On Saturday, the 16 bowlers in the women’s competition were bidding for one of eight berths that would give them the chance to fight for a place on the podium.

Starting with an overall score of 3,245 pins, Abela compiled scores of 203, 237, 227, 226, 238, 177, 211 and 228 to end her commitments with a tally of 4,992 pins.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta