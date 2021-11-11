Fresh from her gold medal success in the European Champion of Champions, Sue Abela extended her winning run in the international scene after triumphing in the King’s Bowl Tournament that is being played in Gibraltar.

The tournament, which is being organised by the Tenpin Bowling Association of Gibraltar, has attracted some of the best British bowlers.

In the seniors event competition, the qualification round and the final ranking were played over six games.

Here, Abela produced her best performance of the week to score an overall score of 1,235 pins that lifted her to the top of the leaderboard and crowned as the Senior Gibraltar Open Champion.

