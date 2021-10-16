National and Senior Maltese champion Sue Abela added a bronze medal to the silver she won a couple of days ago in the doubles with her team-mate Cynthia Frendo Duca at the Mediterranean Bowling Championships.

Abela qualified in fourth place in the top 8 in the female category. She faced Melania Rossi, of Italy, and managed to compile a score of 429 against Rossi’s 426 over two games.

She then faced the formidable Greek player Georgia Sagona and won the first game by five pins. However, Sagona then played an amazing 263 against Abela’s 219, which meant that the Maltese player had to settle for third place.

