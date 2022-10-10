Borussia Dortmund defender Niklas Suele praised English teenager Jude Bellingham’s leadership on Monday, saying the 19-year-old midfielder possesses a maturity beyond his young age.

Dortmund host Sevilla on Tuesday knowing that a win will secure them passage to the Champions League knockout rounds for the fourth time in the past five years.

Despite not turning 20 until June, Bellingham has captained the German club in their last three games, including Saturday’s comeback draw against Bayern Munich.

