Niklas Suele returned to Bayern Munich training Tuesday and is set to face his future team-mates Borussia Dortmund in this weekend’s potential title-decider at home which could see the hosts win a tenth straight Bundesliga crown.

A win will secure the German league title for Bayern.

Bayern head into the top-of-the-table tie against second-placed Dortmund holding a nine point lead with four games left.

Suele, 26, has missed Bayern’s last three games, including both legs of their Champions League quarter-final exit to Villarreal, with flu.

