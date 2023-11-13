British leader Rishi Sunak on Monday sacked controversial interior minister Suella Braverman, multiple UK media outlets reported, as he reshuffles his top team ahead of a general election expected next year.

Sunak had come under growing pressure to axe Braverman, an outspoken right-winger, after critics accused her of heightening tensions during weeks of contentious pro-Palestinian demonstrations and counter-protests in Britain.

Braverman, who has branded the pro-Palestinian rallies "hate marches", said she did not believe they were "merely a cry for help for Gaza".

She said she believed they were more about an "assertion of primacy by certain groups -- particularly Islamists", in comments that have been seen as red meat for Tory right-wingers.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.