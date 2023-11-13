British leader Rishi Sunak on Monday sacked controversial interior minister Suella Braverman, multiple UK media outlets reported, as he reshuffles his top team ahead of a general election expected next year.

Sunak had come under growing pressure to axe Braverman, an outspoken right-winger, after critics accused her of heightening tensions during weeks of contentious pro-Palestinian demonstrations and counter-protests in Britain.

Braverman, who has branded the pro-Palestinian rallies "hate marches", said she did not believe they were "merely a cry for help for Gaza".

She said she believed they were more about an "assertion of primacy by certain groups -- particularly Islamists", in comments that have been seen as red meat for Tory right-wingers.