Rafael Nadal admitted Sunday he had been “suffering” for 15 days with a sore back and could not guarantee he’ll play the Australian Open, with the injury threatening to derail his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam.

The world number two sat our Spain’s ATP Cup campaign in warm-up week, and he hasn’t played a competitive match since the ATP Finals in London in November.

His only appearance since was an exhibition game against Dominic Thiem in Adelaide nine days ago, where he first experienced stiffness in his back.

