Suffering: a problem or a mystery? A problem may be solved, a mystery can only be contemplated. A problem concerns solving, by means of reasoning, concluding and making a judgement. Mystery concerns seeing, intuition and insights.

Billions of lives are full of apparently pointless suffering. It is not just that suffering is not deserved; it is that it seems random and pointless, distributed according to no rhyme or reason but mere chance, and leading to no good, no useful end. Suffering may be a path towards spiritual maturity for some, but for many, it may be a path to dehumanisation and despair.

Why does God allow suffering and hardships in our life? We grapple with the concept that God allows those he loves to suffer hardship and pain in their lives. Our struggle stems from the fact that our definition of ‘good’ differs from God’s. Our focus is on quality of life, while God’s focus is much larger and encompasses eternity. Although pain is not good in and of itself, God redeems our pain and ultimately uses it for a good purpose.

The book of Job raises many questions. He is described as being a “blameless and upright man, one who fears God and shuns evil” (Job 1:8). Yet Job experienced a long and difficult trial, losing all his livelihood, his children and eventually his health. His friends added more grief to his situation by suggesting he must have committed sins that brought about his suffering. They too tried to rationalise, to conclude and justify his trials.

Job responded by overly justifying himself and his own righteousness before God. Job’s question is ours too: “Why do the righteous suffer? God’s answer is a question: “By what right do you question this and are you able to answer it? Where were you when I laid the foundations of the earth? Are you the author of the story of your life? Are you your own creator and designer? By what right does the character claim to have the author’s point of view?

Though the world is full of suffering, God has a future planned that is too wondrous for humans to fully comprehend (1 Corinthians 2:9). When we are suffering, we should focus not only on God’s power and goodness, but on the future he has in store for those who endure “to the end” (Matthew 24:13).

Hardships are sometimes the result of our own human nature, poor choices, or spiritual apathy. Now and then, they are simply the consequence of living in a sinful world. As believers, Christ, who shared all the hardships of humanity to the point of the cross, offers us his gifts to help us through those hard times; his presence, his peace, his comfort, his strength. (John 16:33)

Hardship drives us toward God – dependency versus self-sufficiency. We come to grips with the truth that we are not in control – God is.

Hardships are opportunities for spiritual growth when we trust God and willingly follow wherever he leads. “Count it all joy, my brothers, when you meet trials of various kinds, for you know that the testing of your faith produces steadfastness. And let steadfastness have its full effect, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing.” (James 1:2-3)

