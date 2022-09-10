‘Creating Hope Though Action’ is the theme chosen by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for World Suicide Prevention Day 2022 being marked today.

This day is important because each suicidal death has a significant impact not just on the valuable life lost but also on their relatives and loved ones. By raising awareness, we struggle to reduce instances of suicide around the world.

With every suicide there is a story of pain. Stories show that suicide is rarely an improvised act.

The American Association of Suicidology speaks about a theory: The Accumulation of Pain. This perspective views suicide as the accumulation of pain which becomes unbearable for the person. This may have accumulated over a number of years or events.

Though there seems to be a close link with mental health problems, this may not be the precipitating factor. The person may suddenly face a broken love or marital relationship, loss of job or financial difficulties, an unbearable illness or a negative news or experience.

The pain associated with these unfortunate situations may be too much burden on the individual, especially if they feel alone or are withdrawn. Persons who failed a suicide attempt often explain that “the primary goal is not the end of life but to end pain”.

Prevention

Local statistics reveal that, in Malta, there were an average of two deaths by suicide per month for the last 11 years. Looking at numbers will not solve the problem.

Suicide prevention is everybody’s business and deserves a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach with involvement of non-governmental and civil society groups.

Suicides are preventable. One life saved is an achievement. Among others, the World Health Organisation recommends the following as key effective evidence-based interventions: fostering resilience and life-skills in youths and adolescents; and early identification, assessment, management and proper follow-up of persons who manifest suicidal behaviours. (WHO Suicide Prevention Video). This requires more awareness among healthcare professionals and the public.

Persons who failed a suicide attempt often explain that the primary goal is not the end of life but to end pain - Denis Vella Baldacchino

Efforts should focus on early identification and prevention. People should not be left alone to suffer in silence. People should not be afraid to seek help.

As commissioner, I am satisfied to see many initiatives being undertaken by various public and private organisations to support anyone in distress. Early interventions count, however I would like to see a more collaborative approach to better consolidate resources and ensure a sustainable follow-up of any individual seeking help.

Today we need to show appreciation to the efforts made by first responders such as the Police Corps, Civil Protection Department, Accident and Emergency Department, Primary Health Department and Mental Health Services.

These are usually the first to give assistance in a suicide incident and each member requires debriefing sessions after attending to such scenes.

Stronger services should be available to support the surviving loved ones who pass through this unfortunate event, both immediately and in the long term. Schools should be proactive and provide the necessary attention to children going through this trauma of loss.

Suicide loss survivors

Suicide loss survivors often experience shock, self-blame, helplessness, hopelessness and pain. Grief is extremely individual and is a very personal process.

Some people close up, others speak up, many keep asking the same questions over and over again, ‘Why?’ ‘What could I have done?’ ‘Why didn’t the doctor notice?’ Nobody has the right answer.

These feelings are normal reactions to a tragic situation. Unfortunately, apart from the struggle of dealing with the loss, suicide is still very much shrouded with prejudice and stigma, so these survivors have another burden to deal with. I can go on and still not manage to portray the pain of these survivors. My message is that they seek help and support to get them through this process.

Special mention needs to be made of the fact that about one fifth of suicide cases in the last 11 years were foreigners who may be in Malta on their own. This calls for more sensitisation across society and the respective community groups to better understand the needs of these individuals.

Suicide occurs throughout the year. Prevention needs everyone’s efforts to share the experience about this painful issue. Reflection and action on suicide prevention in our community should not be restricted to September 10 but merits an ongoing discussion and an ongoing programme.

Help is at hand

Persons who are in crisis can approach the Accident and Emergency department at MDH and seek help from the mental health service professionals.

People passing through difficult moments and contemplating suicide, as well as survivors of these tragic events, can seek help from available services: Suicide Prevention, Outreach and Therapeutic (SPOT) services, by appointment on 2122 8333 (Victim Support Malta), Supportline 179 (FSWS) and 1770 (Richmond Foundation).

Anonymous chats such as kellimni.com, Olli chat or Krizi are also an option.

One can contact the family doctor or health centre or by speaking to a person of trust.

Public officers can seek the help of the Employee Support Programme (ESP).

Denis Vella Baldacchino is Commissioner for the Rights of Persons with Mental Disorders.