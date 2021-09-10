On the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day, the Richmond Foundation on Friday launched a campaign aimed at helping people going through mental problems and difficulties.

The organisation set up a website - kifint.com - with information and guidelines for people going through such problems.

The site focuses on anxiety and depression and includes a number of videos in Maltese and English.

In its first video, the organisation advises one what to do when concerned about someone close.

“Start a conversation by asking ‘how are you?’,” it advises.

The project was undertaken in collaboration with Amigos Malta Initiative and Jon Mallia.