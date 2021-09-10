On the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day, the Richmond Foundation on Friday launched a campaign aimed at helping people going through mental problems and difficulties.
The organisation set up a website - kifint.com - with information and guidelines for people going through such problems.
The site focuses on anxiety and depression and includes a number of videos in Maltese and English.
In its first video, the organisation advises one what to do when concerned about someone close.
“Start a conversation by asking ‘how are you?’,” it advises.
The project was undertaken in collaboration with Amigos Malta Initiative and Jon Mallia.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us