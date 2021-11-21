Watching people urge a man to jump to his death was terribly disturbing for three people who have been in a similar situation, also because it brought back memories of their own plans to end their lives.

On Friday, a Times of Malta video showed a man sitting at the edge of the bastion wall at Hastings Garden and onlookers taunting him and jeering him. Some even encouraged him to jump.

Police negotiators were finally able to persuade him to step down to safety.

The police have launched an investigation to see whether people were instigating the man to kill himself.

Yesterday, Toni Busuttil, Trudy Kerr and Mario Galea opened up with Times of Malta about their own petrifying moments on the brink of death. They understand what that man might have been going through and how people’s words could affect him.

All three are a living testimony that a hopeful and better life is possible for all.

Toni Busuttil, actor and comedian

Toni Busuttil

“Never in my life had I imagined I would see something like that video. I can’t believe how hypocritical our country could be,” said the popular actor.

“I don’t think people were like this in the past. People have become like this due to bad leaders under both governments and the general lack of fulfilment with life.

“And all this talk about mental health awareness is fooling us into thinking that we know about it and that we have it all under control, when clearly, we don’t.”

Busuttil is the brains behind the Mini and Griz show and the comedian in countless pantomimes and sitcoms.

But a few years ago, after the death of his mother, he descended into a dark state, going on to lose his job and his interest in life.

“I remember the first time I tried to end my life; I was at home, on the bed. I was already losing consciousness when my friends came home, found me and saved me,” he recalled.

“The second time was worse. I didn’t turn up for work and stayed at home, determined to end it all. My colleagues noticed my absence and they got a gut feeling that something was wrong.

“They called the police and ambulance and found me almost dead. I only vaguely remember the elbow of a paramedic pushing against my chest trying to resuscitate me in the ambulance.

“The moment I came to my senses in hospital, I tried to commit suicide again. I just wanted to be with my mother. In fact, the second time they found me with her frame on my chest.

“I live a more positive life now. There’s much more good than bad in life, and the people at Richmond Foundation helped me greately to achieve happiness.”

Trudy Kerr, interviewer and presenter

Trudy Kerr

“My immediate reaction to the video was utter sadness for the lack of compassion those people showed. It is a sad reflection of where humanity is,” she said.

“Nobody is immune from being in that man’s shoes. It could be anyone.

“That man must have been in a moment of crisis, and that moment could befall any one of us.”

For several years after leaving university, Kerr led a successful life in London. She got married, opened her own business, had loads of friends and was doing very well. Until a sequence of events brought her to a desperate place.

“Within 12 months my marriage failed, I fell victim to sexual assualt, I lost my business, my job, my home and my friends, and I found myself in a position nobody wants to be in,” she confessed.

“I spent over two hours sitting on a 6th storey window, battling with the voice inside me that was telling me that the only way out was to fall to my death. My life was over and the voice was telling me that I was a complete failure.”

She hopes she will never be in that position again.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel, and anyone can turn their story around.”

Mario Galea, qualified nurse and MP

Mario Galea Mario Galea

“I felt shocked and furious; I thought we’ve really hit rock bottom now,” said Galea.

“I never thought I’d hear a person urge another to jump, just to see a show. I feel helpless and ashamed. This is not the Malta I want to live in.”

The Nationalist MP was first elected to parliament in 1992 and has recently opened up about his struggle with depression.

“I remember being alone in Gozo and I found the place to do it. It was the perfect place, because I knew I’d die for sure. And I drafted a plan in my head,” he recalled.

“That’s when it hit me. I had been doing a lot of research about suicide and I knew that it’s one thing thinking about suicide, but it’s a completely different thing when you plan it. People who plan it are in a seriously dangerous place and need urgent help.

“When I realised I had planned my own death, I immediately called my psychiatrist and went straight to see him.”

Statistics show that only 30 per cent of depressed people seek medical help and many suicides happen as a result of untreated depression.

“I knew a family who had a clear case of depression. I urged them to seek psychiatric help and they refused because of the stigma. They were so offended they never spoke to me again,” he said.

“After a while, one of the family members committed suicide.”