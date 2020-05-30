While death by suicide peaks in March worldwide, Malta sees another spike in August, at the height of summer and festivities, new research by a senior police inspector has shown.

Melvyn Camilleri has studied police reports of suicides spanning 15 years, to help identify patterns that he hopes will help the authorities and mental health professionals reduce the numbers of people taking their own lives.

Camilleri’s research showed that most deaths took place in March (40), followed closely by August (39).

“It is known that a change in weather around springtime brings with it an increase in suicide, however, in Malta, unlike other places, this also happens at the height of summer,” Camilleri told Times of Malta.

He warned that at the time of year when most are focused on organising parties and going to festas, those at a higher risk of suicide are thinking about ending their life.

“Could it be that all our festivities and life embellishments are piling pressure on those at risk of suicide? Could it be that what we think is giving colour to life is of detriment to those around us?” he asked.

The vast majority – nine out of 10 victims – were men

Malta, in fact, sees a drop in the number of suicides after summer when school usually returns, registering the lowest number of suicides in November (21 cases in 15 years). There is another slight increase in December, when people again turn their focus on festivities followed by a drop in January.

Other pointers for professionals include the time and place of suicide.

Camilleri suggests more police patrols at known suicide spots in the early hours of the morning and the afternoon, when his research shows people are more likely to die.

Contrary to worldwide patterns, suicide in Malta occurred more often in the morning, with a third, or 125 recorded deaths. Frequency waned throughout the day, dropping to 54 at night.

Camilleri carried out the research as part of his investigative psychology doctorate, which he has just completed at the University of Huddersfield.

He decided to focus on the topic after spending some time working at a local police station and investigated death by suicides, among others.

Throughout his research Camilleri noticed that details on marital status, mental and physical health, ideation and suicide notes were not always recorded in police reports.

He, therefore, developed what is known as an investigative support tool.

This is a list of details that police officers investigating the case should take note of, such as whether a person smokes or owns a car.

It would allow for the uniform collection of useful data for future studies that are specifically carried out to predict actions of people planning suicide.

“The decision to die by suicide does not develop overnight,” Camilleri explains.

“There are several clues on the days leading to that fateful moment, and the behaviour of people at risk while they mull over the idea could help raise the alarm bells.”

Average of 24 deaths a year

According to Camilleri’s research, between 2003 and 2017, there were 359 suicides in Malta – an average of 24 deaths every year. The vast majority – nine out of 10 victims – were men.

The highest number of deaths by suicide was recorded in 2015 (35) and the lowest in 2005 (16). The most at risk are those aged between 46 and 60 (more than a quarter, or 100 of the total), while the smallest group (5.4%, or 19 people), were aged between 14 and 21.

However, when compared to men of the same age and to other women in different age brackets, a higher percentage of young women, aged 14 to 21 years, died by suicide.

The youngest person reported to have died by suicide was 14 years old, while the eldest was aged 98.

There is also a difference between Malta and Gozo.

Every year, nearly six people died by suicide (5.7) for every 100,000 inhabitants in Malta and under two (1.7) per 100,000 people in Gozo.

The lowest number per district of residence was recorded in Gozo and Comino (8), while the highest number was in the Northern Harbour (103), which is the most populous region.

Mental health first aid steps

If you suspect someone you are in contact with is suicidal, you can help them.

Ask them directly – are you having thoughts of suicide or are you thinking of killing yourself?

If they say yes, ask if they have a plan and do not leave them alone.

Listen to them without judgement. Reassure them and let them know that suicidal thoughts may often be associated with treatable mental illness.

Always link them to professional help as soon as possible – a GP or a mental health professional if there is no urgency. GPs will then link them to appropriate professional help.

If it is urgent call 112. The Accident and Emergency Department has a psychiatrist on call 24/7.

If you are feeling depressed and need support, or if you need guidance on how to help a someone who is suicidal call 1770 – you will be guided and supported.

Information provided by the Richmond Foundation.