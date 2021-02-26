Ħamrun Spartans’ ambitions of winning their first title after almost three decades will be put under serious threat tomorrow when the Premier League leaders take on third-placed Gżira United at the National Stadium (kick-off: 6pm).

The match against the Maroons kicks off a crucial two-week period for the Spartans as following tomorrow’s fixture, Mark Buttigieg’s men will be up against their nearest challengers Hibernians the following weekend.

At present, Ħamrun Spartans lead the standings on 50 points, two clear of Hibernians with Gżira United sitting in third place a further two points adrift.

