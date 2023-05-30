Malta will be assured of a one-two finish in women’s squash singles after a productive start to the day on Tuesday as both Colette and Lijana Sultana achieved early wins.

Starting off was older sister Colette Sultana who played Cyprus’ Vasa Karasava Hambides in the opening fixture of the day. A strong opening set the momentum as the 27-year-old sped past the Cypriot and took the match with straight-sets 11-2,11-4 after a tactical performance which lead to her putting her name as the first finalist later on Tuesday.

