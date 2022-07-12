Fresh from the historic silver medal won in tennis during the recent Mediterranean Games, the Maltese Olympic Committee is stepping up its preparations for the upcoming Commonwealth Games that will be held in Birmingham this month.

Team Malta will be formed by 29 athletes from nine different disciplines for the Games that will be held in England between July 28 and August 9.

Squash player Kijan Sultana and weightlifter Tenishia Thornton were announced as Malta’s flag bearers during the opening ceremony of the quadrennial Games.

Sultana and Thornton have enjoyed a very positive year so far.

In fact, squash player Sultana has won several international tournaments this year while weightlifter Thornton is fresh from winning an historic gold medal at the World Youth Championships in Mexico and secured another top-placing at the European Union Cup last weekend.

The Commonwealth Games arrive just a few weeks after Malta’s participation at the Mediterranean Games in Oran, Algeria, where Francesca Curmi and Elaine Genovese brought home the country’s first-ever silver medal in tennis when placing second in the women’s doubles.

Click here for full story