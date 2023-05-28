While there are eight official Games of the Small States of Europe (GSSE) disciplines that occur in every Games, each host country is allowed to add two sports to the list for a total of ten. In the case of GSSE 2023, one of the events to be held in Malta is Squash.

Divided between the Marsa Sports Club and the Cottonera Sports Complex (doubles), squash will take place for the fourth time, and among Malta’s squad, Sultana siblings Colette, Kijan, and Lijana will be aiming to put their skills to the test in search of gold.

“It is such a great honour to be representing Malta as an individual athlete – it’s the result of years of hard work and perseverance,” older sibling Colette said.

