Maltese squash players made their first serves of the Games of the 2023 Small States of Europe (GSSE) on Monday at the Marsa Sports Club, and they could not have had a better start with three wins in the early sessions of the day.

Three victories from Niall Engerer, Daniel Zammit Lewis, and Kijan Sultana meant Malta took all of their men’s games on opening day. As a result, the latter two players will be facing each other in the semifinal round. Engerer in turn, will face Luxembourg’s Amir Samimi next.

Starting things off was Engerer who faced Cypriot Andreas Koufetas at 10.30am in the first game of the day. With 11-3, and 11-2 scores, the Malta athlete managed a 2-0 victory to kick things off in the best way.

