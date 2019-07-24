The Delicata Classic Wine Festival kicks off today at the Upper Barrakka Gardens in Valletta.

Open from 7pm­ to midnight, the wine festival runs until Sunday.

Delicata’s wines will be the star of the night, with a range of 20 to sample. Vintages of 10 Delicata award-winning brands will be served from as many stalls spread along the garden’s periphery.

These include the semi-sparkling Frizzantes made from the very rare native old bush vines Girgentina and Ġellewża, a selection of white, red and rose DOK Malta Medina and DOK Gozo Victoria Heights boutique wines, noble mono-varietals of the iconic flagship Gran Cavalier selection and Malta’s most internationally awarded Grand Vin de Hauteville range.

The sweeter lifestyle Dolcino, the low-alcohol Spritzzer range, Falcon wines, the lush Casella Moscato and other varietals of the Classic Collection will also be available for tasting. The three wines from the Pjazza Reġina range, crafted in tribute to Valletta, will also be on show.

While entrance is free, to try the wines one needs to purchase a purse of 24 wine coins and a souvenir glass (to keep) for €16.

Every evening there is a double-bill of top local talent on show. Thursday: Kersten Graham + Band and Airport Impressions; Friday: Planet Seed and The Busker; Saturday: Ben Purplle and Spiteri Lucas Band; and Sunday: Cash & Band and The Crowns.

For more information, visit www.delicata.com