The Science Centre (Pembroke) within the Directorate for Learning and Assessment Programmes recently launched the Summer STEM Camp initiative at the Malta National Aquarium.

This STEM initiative targets primary and middle-school students and provides a holistic experience embracing science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), team-building and the arts in a non-formal environment.

Students participated in a range of inquiry-based learning activities that facilitated exploration of STEM concepts through outdoor learning and edutainment. The camps offer an excellent opportunity to further STEM education beyond the classroom and stimulate young students’ curiosity and interest in science and mathematics-related themes and potentially future career paths.

Mark Pace (director, sales and marketing, Malta National Aquarium) said: “The interactive Summer STEM Camps at the Malta National Aquarium maximise students’ summer time off through inspiring and challenging hands-on activities specifically designed to enhance scientific literacy and interpersonal skills.”

Isabel Zerafa (education officer, primary science) and Melanie Casha Sammut (education officer, primary mathematics) highlighted that the camps “provide a platform for meaningful learning through activities and workshops that nurture critical thinking, creativity, communication and collaboration”.

This initiative is being held in collaboration with the Malta National Aquarium and sponsored by the HSBC Malta Foundation. All COVID-19 measures are adhered to throughout the entire duration of the event.

The last four Summer STEM Camps will be held in September. Interested participants are to register through the Science Centre Pembroke – Malta Facebook page.