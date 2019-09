Mġarr Harbour Waterfront was the venue for the second edition of the Gozo summer carnival organised by the National Celebrations and Regional Committee within the Gozo Ministry in collaboration with Festivals Malta. Lining the promenade, several people enjoyed a spectacle of colourful costumes, dances and floats. Gozitan and Maltese carnival associations participated with 12 carnival floats, seven dance companies, three local bands and live entertainment by The Jazz Knights and Pennydix Band. Certificates were presented to participants by Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana.

Times of Malta Premium

This article is part of our premium content. You have exceeded your 10 free articles for this month. A subscription is required to access Times of Malta content from overseas.Register"> to get 10 free articles per month. Subscribe to gain access to our premium content and services. Your subscription will also enable you to view all of the week's e-paper editions (both Times of Malta and The Sunday Times of Malta), view exclusive content, have full access to our newspaper archive to download editions from 1930 to today, and access the website in full from overseas. All of this will also be available to you from our tablet and mobile apps. Already have an account? Sign in here.