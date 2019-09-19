Mġarr Harbour Waterfront was the venue for the second edition of the Gozo summer carnival organised by the National Celebrations and Regional Committee within the Gozo Ministry in collaboration with Festivals Malta. Lining the promenade, several people enjoyed a spectacle of colourful costumes, dances and floats. Gozitan and Maltese carnival associations participated with 12 carnival floats, seven dance companies, three local bands and live entertainment by The Jazz Knights and Pennydix Band. Certificates were presented to participants by Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana.
