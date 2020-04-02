The Summer Carnival has been cancelled because of coronavirus concerns, Festivals Malta, the government agency which organises it, said on Thursday.

The carnival is held in several towns in August Last year's event had been postponed by a week after a carnival enthusiast died tragically just a day before activities were due to start.

Annabelle Stivala, director of Festivals Malta, said she hoped the coronavirus situation would improve considerably by August.

But in any case the organisers could not put participants at risk as they prepared for it in the coming months when floats are usually built.