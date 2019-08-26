Quirky floats are ready to parade along the main streets of three seaside towns this weekend as the summer carnival gets underway under a dark cloud.

Tristan Carnival Company’s float at their Marsa warehouse.

The colourful event was planned to be held last weekend but was postponed following the death of a carnival enthusiast just a day before activities were due to start.

Tal-Buffalo & Co. Carnival Company has decided not to participate in the event after Jean Paul Bonett, 45, was electrocuted while finishing off their float.

“We’re all still baffled and heartbroken,” said his long-time friend and company co-leader Shaun Curmi.

“We still can’t believe it happened.”

Hundreds, including many fellow carnival enthusiasts, attended Mr Bonett’s funeral which took place in Ħamrun this week.

Mr Curmi recalled how ‘iċ-Chippy’, as Mr Bonett was known, would joke with everyone and was loved by all. The victim loved the summer carnival, which is a non-competitive event, better than the winter edition.

While still getting to grips with Mr Bonett’s untimely death, the company aims to participate in the Gozo carnival which will take place along Triq iż-Żewwieqa in Mġarr on September 14.

They say this is thanks to the support and encouragement they have received, including from organisers Festivals Malta.

“I’m sure ‘iċ-Chippy’ would like us to take part and show off the float he last worked on. He’ll be with us in spirit,” Mr Curmi said.

Shaun Curmi (left) and the late Jean Paul Bonett.

Their 20-foot float is inspired by the film The Greatest Showman and is titled Fuq l-iljun tlajt u bil-kitarra żvugajt (I rode the lion and let off steam with a guitar).

The summer carnival is marked by bizarre titles and relatively small floats.

The 12 companies, including one from Gozo, taking part this weekend include Tristan Carnival Company, which is presenting a float titled Kunċert organizzajt biex il-memorja iffriskajt (I organised a concert to refresh my memory), featuring a dragon and an effigy of Welsh singer Tom Jones.

Tal-Kaptan Carnival Company is presenting a Disney-themed float starring Daisy Duck and Chip and Dale, which should especially appeal to children.

The young ones should also enjoy Kitla & Friends Carnival Company’s float titled Il-ġurdien li jsajjar (the rat that cooks) referring to Remy, the protagonist of the popular Pixar and Disney animated film Ratatouille.

Tal-Kaptan Carnival Company’s Disney-themed float.

The participating floats will parade together with a number of dance schools from St Paul’s Bay in Buġibba on Friday evening.

On Saturday, half of the companies, drawn by lot, will move to Birżebbuġa, while the rest will entertain the crowds of Buġibba once again.

On Sunday, all the floats will reunite for a defilé along the Marsascala promenade.

For more details about this weekend’s parades, visit www.festivals.mt/summercarnival.