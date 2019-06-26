The summer carnival will take place between tomorrow and Sunday in Buġibba, Birżebbuġa and Marsascala at 7.30pm.

Organised in collaboration with the several councils the summer carnival is characterised by street parades in these three seaside villages.

A total of 13 floats, one of which will be coming from Gozo and five dancing schools will be animating this year’s events.

The carnival kicks off in Buġibba tomorrow at 7.30pm with a grand défilé that starts from Dawret il-Gżejjer.

On Saturday, the défilé will start from near Santana Hotel at 7.30pm and will then move along to Islet Promenade, culminating at Buġibba square.

Also on Saturday, there will be carnival events in Birżebbuġa. The street parade will start at 7.30pm from the bus terminus and proceed along the Pretty Bay coast.

On Sunday, the festivities move to Marsascala where the parade, featuring the participation of the St Anne Band, will take on a new route from Żonqor to Marsascala centre at 7.30pm.

