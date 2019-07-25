Colourful parades, people dressed in shiny costumes, dancers from five dancing schools, village bands, and music is what this year’s Summer Carnival is all about.

Festivals Malta has announced the programme of events for Summer Carnival 2019, which will take place between Friday and Sunday.

Director of Festivals Malta Annabelle Stivala explained that this year the summer carnival will be going to a new venue in addition to Buġibba and Marsascala. “This year we are also taking the Summer Carnival to Birżebbuġa for the first time, where we will have a street parade featuring a variety of decorative floats accompanied by groups of young dancers.”

Dancers performing at Summer Carnival

Organised in collaboration with several local councils, the summer carnival is characterised by street parades in seaside villages. The floats are generally smaller than those of the winter carnival and a total of 13 floats, one of which will be coming from Gozo and 5 dancing schools will be animating this year’s events.

Summer Carnival 2019 event poster

BUGIBBA

The Summer Carnival will kick off in Dawret il-Gżejjer, in Bugibba on Friday at 7.30 pm.

On Saturday, the defile will start from near Santana Hotel at 7.30 pm, moving along Islet Promenade and culminationg at Bugibba square.

BIRZEBBUGA

On Saturday the Summer Carnival will also take place in Birzebbugia. The street parade will start at 7.30 pm from the bus terminus and will proceed along the coast of Pretty Bay.

Summer Carnival parade and floats Summer Carnival parade and floats Summer Carnival parade and floats Summer Carnival parade and floats

MARSASCALA

On Sunday, the festivities move to Marsascala where the parade, featuring the participation of the Sant’Anna Band, will take on a new route from Żonqor to Marsascala centre at 7.30 pm.

If you wish to learn more about these celebrations, contact Festivals Malta at +356 23397000.