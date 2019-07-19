Summer carnival, which was cancelled last week following the death of a volunteer as he worked on a float, is to be held this weekend.

Jean Paul Bonett died after he was electrocuted on Thursday - days before the carnival was due to take place.

The Culture Ministry initially cancelled the event, out of respect for the 45-year-old enthusiast but has announced it will take place this weekend.

New dates were decided following consultation with the carnival enthusiasts, the ministry said.

Organised in collaboration with several councils, summer carnival is characterised by a parade along the roads of a number of seaside towns. Floats are generally smaller than those of the main carnival.

This year, 12 floats, including one from Gozo, as well as five dance schools, will be animating the activities.

It will be held in Buġibba, carnival is this year also being held in Marsascala and Birżebbuġa.

It will start in St Paul’s Bay on Friday at 7.30pm starting from Dawret il-Gżejjer. Saturday’s event, also starting at 7.30pm, will leave from Triq il-Maskli and move to Islet Promenade, culminating at Buġibba Square.

On Saturday, carnival will also be held in Birżebbuġa with the parade starting at 7.30pm from the bus terminus moving along the quay of Pretty Bay.

On Sunday, it will be held in Marsascala and will include the participation of St Anna’s band. It will start at 7.30pm from Triq is-Salini to Marsaskala centre.



