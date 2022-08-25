The streets of St Paul’s Bay will be hosting the Summer Carnival on Saturday and Sunday.

The varied show, happening between 7 and 11pm on both days, will take place in the main streets of the town and will include 10 carnival floats.

This event is being organised by the St Paul’s Bay council, in collaboration with the Malta Tourism Authority.

The events were discussed during a news conference attended by Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo.

Bartolo pointed out that a strategy for the tourism sector for the next 10 years has been drawn up. It explores new possibilities and alternative venues that would help enhance the product on offer for the tourism industry.

"Carnival is one of the main characteristics of Maltese culture. It is encouraging the Malta Tourism Authority is showing its support, in this case together with the local governments, to showcase our traditions in the best possible way," the minister said.