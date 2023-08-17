On Thursday, August 10, the China Cultural Centre in Malta launched the Summer Chinese Film Festival with the aim to enrich the local audience’s experience in Chinese culture through made-in-China movies of various genres.

Teachers and students from the Malta School of Wushu - The Longguí Wuguan attended the launch of this festival. They had the opportunity to watch the first film Kung Fu Yoga, a Chinese action-adventure comedy film, starring Jackie Chan. The audience visited also the tea-themed exhibition and the library at the Centre, together with the Chang'an festive lanterns along Melita Street in Valletta.

Gino Dalcielo, principal of the Malta School of Wushu, thanked the China Cultural Centre in Malta for this experience. He said that this festival provided the teachers and students with an enriching taste of Chinese culture during the summer season.

This year, on three consecutive Thursdays at 7pm, three more films will be shown at the China Cultural Centre in Malta during the Summer Chinese Film Festival.

The Monkey King: Uproar in Heaven showing on August 17 is an animated feature film that tells the captivating story of the Monkey King who breaks into the Dragon Palace and comes into trouble in the Heavenly Court.

Monster Hunt 2 showing on August 24 is a fantasy comedy adventure film about a little monster named Wuba who sets up on a journey through the monster realm. Little does he know that the darker forces of the evil monster king are in search of him.

My Other Home showing on August 31 is an inspirational true story of Stephon Marbury, one of the most exciting American professional basketball players in the NBA league whose career suddenly comes crashing down. It tells his legendary experience of going to China to pursue his basketball dream.

The general public is welcome to attend. Entrance is free. Seats can be reserved via e-mail susanzhao1118@gmail.com. The China Cultural Centre in Malta is at 173, Melita Street, Valletta.