The Malta Police Band’s summer concert is set to be its biggest yet. Iggy Fenech chats to Assistant Commissioner Anthony Cassar to find out more.

This year, the Malta Police Force is celebrating two major milestones: the first is the 205th anniversary since the Force was formed, making it one of the oldest in the world; the second is the 25th anniversary since the re-establishment of the Malta Police Band in 1994. To mark both occasions, the Malta Police Band will be holding a bigger version of its annual summer concert – this year inside the courtyard of San Anton Palace in Attard.

“As a band we have existed since the 1920s, but there have been a number of times when we had to break up for a variety of reasons, including in 1987,” says Cassar, who has been a police officer for 33 years and who is in charge of the band.

“Nevertheless, the Malta Police Band has survived and thrived, and today we are a completely voluntary organisation that performs at many national events, as well as for various philanthropic aims. We also hold our own concerts in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation and Id-Dar tal-Providenza. Just this year, these concerts include one at the Mdina Cathedral during Holy Week and an upcoming one at Sir Temi Zammit Hall at the University of Malta in November.”

Mix of music that appeals to all tastes

The Summer Concert at the Palace, which will take place on Saturday will undoubtedly be the band’s biggest yet. Indeed, together with the 45-piece marching band, which includes bagpipes (the band was the first to introduce this to Malta in 2006), a whole host of famous names will be taking to the stage to make the night even more memorable. These are namely Ira Losco, Michaela Pace, Kevin Borg, Ludwig Galea, Owen Leuellen, Ivan Grech, Ritienne and soprano Ruth Sammut Casingena.

“The programme is chock-a-block with a mix of music that appeals to all tastes. In fact, each singer will be performing at least one of their hits, as well as cover versions of internationally-famous songs,” Cassar continues.

Song titles in the programme include Me Luv U Long Time by Ira Losco, Somebody Like You by Ivan Grech, and Chameleon by Michela Pace, as well as interpretations of The Tramps’ Inti Djamant, the Bee Gee’s Tragedy and a disco-version of Puccini’s Nessun dorma from the opera Turandot.

Tickets to the highly-anticipated Summer Concert at the Palace cost €15 and can be purchased from www.ticketline.com.mt. All proceeds from the concert go to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, with the Malta Police Band forking out all expenses for the concert itself. The band has also sorted out parking within the grounds of San Anton Palace, however, this will be on a first-come first-served basis. With 1,300 seats expected to be sold, it is recommended that people carpool as much as possible and arrive early to secure a spot.

Summer Concert at the Palace takes place on Saturday at 8.30pm.