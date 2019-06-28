The InterContinental and Holiday Inn Express Malta hosted a summer corporate party to welcome the new general manager, Lior Bebera. Held on the 19th floor of the InterContinental Malta, at Skybeach and Skyhigh, top clients from various sectors enjoyed an evening of drinks, food and mingling. The event was full of surprises, from a meet and greet with the new general manager, a performance by Żfin Malta, choreographed by artistic director Paolo Mangiola, fire dancers, a champagne opening ceremony, live entertainment, unique cocktails made by awardwinning bartenders and dishes served throughout the night inspired by the destinations Mr Bebera worked at.
