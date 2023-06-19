Starting from July 17, the China Cultural Centre in Malta will host an exclusive summer course dedicated to Chinese traditional painting and calligraphy. Both of these artistic styles form part of the oldest and most enduring traditions of China and are considered among the finest of skills.

Chinese instructors who are renowned for their expertise will guide the participants to learn the time-honoured techniques and secrets behind Chinese traditional painting and calligraphy. Along the course, participants will delve into the deep symbolism and poetic elegance that has captivated generations. They will also discover the principles of balance, rhythm, and harmony in each brush movement, to create stunning works of art with ink and paper.

Chinese traditional painting

To distinguish it from Western art, Chinese traditional painting is referred to as national or native painting in China. There are two main techniques in Chinese painting: the gongbi technique which involves brushstrokes that highlight details very precisely and are often very coloured, and the ink-and-wash technique wherein black ink is used in different concentrations.

Chinese calligraphy is the artistic writing of Chinese characters, combining purely visual art and interpretation of the literary meaning. This art, as one of the most sought skills and hobbies of ancient Chinese scholars, has been widely practiced in China through generations.

This summer course will take place at the China Cultural Centre, at 173 Melita Street Valletta, between July 17 and August 11. It is open to beginners and art enthusiasts from eight years old.

More information is available on the Centre’s Facebook page. Limited slots are available. To register, apply at events2023ccc@gmail.com.