Last year's Summer Daze music festival was funded by taxpayers to the tune of almost €2.7 million, according to an audit report.

The deal saw state funds pumped into the privately-managed event for costs related to organisation, management and promotion, according to a report from the National Auditing Office (NAO).

"An agreement was entered into... between MTA and a local organiser, covering the organisation, management and promotion of the foregoing event, which was to be undertaken by the latter," the report says.

"Budget for this event was set at €2.692 million (VAT excl.) and payments effected were in line with this amount," it said.

The entrance fee for the festival was €3.

The festival was held over seven days at the Ta’ Qali National Park.

It featured performances by a host of international names, including Anne-Marie, Bastille, Elderbrook and G-Eazy, amongst others.

Earlier this year, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said the festival was another example of authorities' commitment to better promote and diversify the tourism sector.

The NAO publication is a follow-up report assessing the implementation of its recommendations based on audits covering 2018 and 2019.

According to a section in the report devoted to the Tourism Ministry, the audit was aimed at determining the "prudent use of government resources and efficient use of public funds."

While the report acknowledged the annual increase in tourist arrivals over the years overall, it highlighted a number of issues related to the Malta Tourism Authority, including "budgeted expenditure and organisational obligations."

Correction: An earlier version of this report mistakenly attributed the government funding to this year's festival instead of last year's.