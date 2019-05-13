Some of the world’s biggest pop acts and DJs are locked in for the second edition of Summer Daze Malta. The newly expanded event will take place from August 11 to 17 at various venues across the island.

Building on the success of its maiden year, Summer Daze Malta has stepped things up for 2019, with a serious line-up of local and international talent set to soundtrack parties in multiple locations across the island.

House duo The Martinez Brothers kick off proceedings on August 11 with a performance in partnership with Malta clubbing brand Gringos, with the main events taking place over August 14-15 at the Ta’ Qali National Park.

Underground legends Paul Kalkbrenner, Loco Dice, Green Velvet, BBC Radio 1’s Monki and local favourite Carl Bee all scheduled to play on August 14.

August 15 sees the line-up shift towards more pop-focused acts, with the likes of David Guetta, Tyga, James Arthur, Danny Howard, Alle Farben, Tenishia and a slew of local artists all making an appearance.

Tickets for both these main events are free, courtesy of VisitMalta Events.

On August 16, former Italy international striker Christian ‘Bobo’ Vieri will be soundtracking a sunset pool party at the Medasia beach club, while there is also a Vida Loca showcase at the island’s Uno nightclub.

Summer Daze’s closing event, also at Uno, on August 17, features a party in association with Ziggy house music royalty Roger Sanchez headlining alongside Miami-based DJ Kristen Knight.

Malta Tourism Authority executive chairman Gavin Gulia welcomed the extended and fantastic line up for the second edition of Summer Daze festival, adding that these events help grow Malta’s reputation in the festival tourism sector.

Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi said the government chose to support the festival once again following last year’s success as it complemented Malta’s yearly calendar of events for summer with another free top festival with world class artists for the benefit of locals and tourists.

The event is being organised in collaboration with Creamfields and BBC Radio 1 Dance.

www.summerdazemalta.com